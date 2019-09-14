Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland Sells 5,571 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 5,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $314,538.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 164,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.93. 207,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 171.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Five9 by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $1,808,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Five9 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Five9 by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.