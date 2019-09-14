Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) PT Set at $20.00 by Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

FLXN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.57.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 561,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.10. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 175.29% and a negative net margin of 368.31%. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Michael D. Clayman bought 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,139.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,901.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 53,692.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.