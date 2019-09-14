FLO Price Reaches $0.0388 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, FLO has traded down 7% against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $21,967.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000359 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,260,038 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

