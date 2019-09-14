Flowchain (FLC) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $264,504.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for about $3.98 or 0.00038349 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.64 or 0.04506221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.