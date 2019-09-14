Food Revolution Group Ltd (ASX:FOD) Insider Tao Li Sells 3,000,000 Shares

Food Revolution Group Ltd (ASX:FOD) insider Tao Li sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04), for a total value of A$162,000.00 ($114,893.62).

The company has a market cap of $33.70 million and a P/E ratio of -22.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.09. Food Revolution Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of A$0.21 ($0.15).

Food Revolution Group Company Profile

The Food Revolution Group Limited operates as a food processing company in Australia. It manufactures and sells a range of functional juices, kombuchas, cold-pressed oils, fibers, infused fruits, fruit waters, and infused waters under the Fruit Farm, Thirsty Brothers, The Juice Lab, Replenish, and The Bucha Shop brands.

