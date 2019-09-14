FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce $140.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $134.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $550.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.20 million to $554.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $591.78 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.65 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FormFactor from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $425,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,104.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,523 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in FormFactor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.63. 207,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.38. FormFactor has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $19.90.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

