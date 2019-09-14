Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC downgraded Fortis from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.75. 413,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,927. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.15. Fortis has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $42.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter worth $39,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

