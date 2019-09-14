Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Down 18.3% in August

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,092,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 3,784,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,845,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,104,000 after purchasing an additional 172,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,507,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,103,000 after purchasing an additional 706,944 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,542,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,365,000 after purchasing an additional 971,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,419,000 after purchasing an additional 114,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,568.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,772,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 646,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

