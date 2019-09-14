Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Shares Down 8.7%

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR)’s stock price was down 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05, approximately 1,871,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,459,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $110.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.26. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Frontier Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 26,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 23.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 847,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications during the first quarter worth $860,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTR)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

