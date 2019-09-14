FundRequest (FND) Price Up 115.7% This Week

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded up 114.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, FundRequest has traded 115.7% higher against the US dollar. FundRequest has a market capitalization of $74,240.00 and $1.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FundRequest token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FundRequest Token Profile

FundRequest’s genesis date was November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,782,545 tokens. The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FundRequest’s official message board is blog.fundrequest.io. FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io. FundRequest’s official website is fundrequest.io.

Buying and Selling FundRequest

FundRequest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundRequest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FundRequest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

