FUTURAX (FTXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,538.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $12,538.00 and $26,079.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00329897 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00055452 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006947 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001095 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

