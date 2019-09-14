Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.19, approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 215,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter.

Fuwei Films Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFHL)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

