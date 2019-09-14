Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.08.

GAIA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Gaia has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 66.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.97%. Analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Also, Director Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,277.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 278,379 shares of company stock worth $2,369,126. Corporate insiders own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gaia by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Gaia by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 27.1% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 234,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gaia during the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

