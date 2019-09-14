GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura cut their target price on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, August 19th. MKM Partners set a $18.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.83.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,431,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,224,776. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. GAP has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that GAP will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

In other news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $291,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $585,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in GAP by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in GAP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in GAP by 4.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in GAP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in GAP by 3.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.