Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Reduces Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lessened its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,892,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,764,000 after purchasing an additional 572,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,126,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 723,539 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 3,576.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,791,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,556 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coty by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,712,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,652 shares in the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 2,256,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,710,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 43.76%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 20,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Laubies acquired 262,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,218,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,706,159.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 507,000 shares of company stock worth $4,885,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

