Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Sells 505 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC cut its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.12. 389,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day moving average is $154.42. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $171.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Nneka Louise Rimmer sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $318,821.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,310.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $423,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,272 shares of company stock worth $7,197,181 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.