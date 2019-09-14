Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC reduced its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,989,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,539 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 1.8% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC owned 0.27% of Altria Group worth $236,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 214.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,736,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,249,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

