Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stake Lifted by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 514.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after acquiring an additional 824,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Garmin by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after acquiring an additional 333,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Garmin by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 749,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,835,000 after acquiring an additional 293,029 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Garmin by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after acquiring an additional 233,543 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Garmin by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 574,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,875,000 after acquiring an additional 221,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.34. 488,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.98 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.98 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. ValuEngine lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.66.

In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 53,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $4,268,054.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at $140,681,656.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Biddlecombe sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $25,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,473,446 shares of company stock valued at $430,492,687. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

