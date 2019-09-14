Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

GTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 target price on Garrett Motion and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Garrett Motion and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE:GTX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,830. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.99 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 34.50%. Garrett Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garrett Motion will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 16.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

