Gemini Dollar Price Tops $1.01 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $8.36 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009709 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, The Rock Trading, DEx.top and Bibox. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00202893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.01153773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00087892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023369 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 8,306,557 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

