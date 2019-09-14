General Attention Currency 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,685.00 (XAC)

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, General Attention Currency has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. General Attention Currency has a total market capitalization of $22.67 million and approximately $9,685.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One General Attention Currency token can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00021893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, STEX, Crex24 and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00203888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.01151757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00088119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015255 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022643 BTC.

General Attention Currency Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io. General Attention Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@amark_io. The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark. The official website for General Attention Currency is amark.io.

Buying and Selling General Attention Currency

General Attention Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, STEX, Fatbtc and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade General Attention Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase General Attention Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

