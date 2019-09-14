Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $544.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce $544.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $548.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $713.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

GCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GCO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 344,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,588. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $713.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, VP Mario Gallione sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $82,595.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,615.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Genesco by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Genesco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Genesco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Genesco by 382.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 61,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Genesco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

