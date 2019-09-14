GenesisX Market Cap Achieves $58,958.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $58,958.00 and approximately $154.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 8,730,862 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

