Genus’ (GNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GNS. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Genus in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,685 ($35.08) price target for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genus in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,819.17 ($36.84).

LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,902 ($37.92) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,621.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,503.99. Genus has a 12 month low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,950 ($38.55).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.80 ($0.25) per share. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $8.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.35%.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

