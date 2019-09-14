Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.21. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 13,416,140 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Gerdau had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau SA will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter valued at $7,238,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 16,090.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 2,114,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 94.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 127,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

