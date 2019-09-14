German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce sales of $47.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.89 million. German American Bancorp. reported sales of $37.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $184.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.08 million to $185.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $200.61 million, with estimates ranging from $199.91 million to $201.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of German American Bancorp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 3,160 shares of company stock worth $96,774 over the last 90 days. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 924,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,663,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 675.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 17.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.03. 53,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,511. The company has a market cap of $880.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.88. German American Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

