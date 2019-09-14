Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.55.

GERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Geron from $3.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Geron in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Geron in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Geron by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 887,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 539,621 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Geron by 6,429.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Geron by 667.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 433,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 377,226 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,403. The company has a market cap of $295.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.57. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 5,328.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

