Giant 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,841.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Giant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.59, $33.89, $11.91 and $18.98. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $110,755.00 and $2,841.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00619868 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017846 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004123 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001053 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000815 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 5,948,209 coins and its circulating supply is 5,798,203 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.89, $5.63, $50.68, $24.71, $20.33, $11.91, $70.83, $18.98, $13.92, $31.10, $10.42 and $7.59. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

