Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. ValuEngine cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.16.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 293,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.33. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 28.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 997.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.