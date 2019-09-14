Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.24.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,821,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,033. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.