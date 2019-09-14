Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 97.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.8%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.59. 165,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

GLAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.