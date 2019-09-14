Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) versus Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NASDAQ:CEE) Head to Head Comparison

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gladstone Capital and Central and Eastern Europe Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 1 1 0 0 1.50 Central and Eastern Europe Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.37%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Central and Eastern Europe Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 9.41% 10.20% 5.85% Central and Eastern Europe Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Central and Eastern Europe Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Gladstone Capital pays out 98.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $45.58 million 6.18 $18.64 million $0.85 11.28 Central and Eastern Europe Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Central and Eastern Europe Fund.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Central and Eastern Europe Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

About Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the CECE, RTX, and ISE National 30. The fund was formerly known as The Central Europe And Russia Fund, Inc. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. was formed on March 6, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

