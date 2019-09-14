Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 107.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.46. 85,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,480. The firm has a market cap of $405.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.83. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 89.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gladstone bought 20,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $246,766.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,991,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Lee Brubaker sold 21,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $244,692.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $344,074.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

