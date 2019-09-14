Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Global Payments from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Global Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.70.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,801. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.42.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,980 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $956,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $1,924,464.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,710 shares of company stock worth $5,556,969 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 61.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.