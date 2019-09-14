GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $787.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $771,542.00 and approximately $787.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,396.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.80 or 0.01805641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.63 or 0.02957836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00683848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00725187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00060482 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00445387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008959 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,387,801 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.