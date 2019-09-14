GoldBlocks Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One GoldBlocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $33,942.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldBlocks has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.86 or 0.00884496 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003111 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001945 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GoldBlocks (CRYPTO:GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

