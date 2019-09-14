Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.76 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSBD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $3,433,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,680 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 142,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 66,135 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 154,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 165,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

