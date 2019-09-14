Graft (GRFT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32,872.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Graft has a total market cap of $668,434.00 and $32,872.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00736297 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004682 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003164 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,278,760,686 coins and its circulating supply is 586,657,686 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

