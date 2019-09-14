Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

GTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $27.00 target price on shares of Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 992,224 shares in the company, valued at $14,645,226.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $111,525.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,008,467 shares in the company, valued at $14,995,904.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $158,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gray Television by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 6.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Gray Television by 0.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 252,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. 570,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,635. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Gray Television had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

