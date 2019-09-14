Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Noble Financial set a $14.00 price objective on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of GLDD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.79 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.60. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 3,809 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $41,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $222,116.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,878 shares of company stock valued at $276,171. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth $45,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 415.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth $126,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

