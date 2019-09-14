Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report $230.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.60 million to $235.40 million. Green Dot posted sales of $230.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $278.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on shares of Green Dot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

GDOT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. 770,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

In other news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $158,648.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 71,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

