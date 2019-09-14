Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of GTBIF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 346,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

