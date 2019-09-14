Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Up 7.5%

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.60, 359,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 325,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Greenlane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter worth about $13,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

