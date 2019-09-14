GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) is Roumell Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Roumell Asset Management LLC cut its stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. GSI Technology comprises about 9.1% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned 1.95% of GSI Technology worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GSI Technology by 1,277.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 746,933 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,714,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in GSI Technology by 73.2% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 154,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 65,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in GSI Technology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 79,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. 2,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,962. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $192.89 million, a P/E ratio of 120.29 and a beta of 1.38.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). GSI Technology had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $71,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

