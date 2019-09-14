Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $110.00 target price on Guardant Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $50,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $869,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,004,867 shares of company stock valued at $100,483,206. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 7,816.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.50. 949,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,866. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08. Guardant Health has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.68.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The business had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

