Guggenheim Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Guggenheim restated their hold rating on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTCH. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Aegis restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.24.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,943. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Match Group has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 166.69%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $596,245.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,607.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $2,010,212.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,565.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Match Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 93,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $5,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

