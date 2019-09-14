Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of HLG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,145. Hailiang Education Group has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $71.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hailiang Education Group stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

