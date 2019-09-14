Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Director Bertrand Loy Buys 15,590 Shares

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Director Bertrand Loy acquired 15,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,925.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Bertrand Loy purchased 7,372 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,926.92.

HBIO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,261. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $116.80 million, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HBIO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth $3,736,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 1,207.4% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,007 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth $1,114,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 377.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 412,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 326,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 36.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 281,293 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

