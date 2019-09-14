Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 79 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HCAP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. Harvest Capital Credit has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 6,078 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $59,868.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 15,000 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 33,632 shares of company stock valued at $329,866. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.