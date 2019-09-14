Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Harvest Capital Credit has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $59,868.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 33,632 shares of company stock worth $329,866. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

